Andhra Liquor Scam: Ex-Intelligence Chief Named in Supplementary Chargesheet

The Special Investigating Team probing the alleged Rs 3500-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh has named former Andhra intelligence chief, IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu and consulting firm KPMG in a supplementary chargesheet.

The 134-page supplementary chargesheet filed in the ACB court, gives new details of the alleged conspiracy that reportedly sheds light on the money trail and the proceeds of the illicit funds.

Using call data records, the chargesheet claims that PSR Anjaneyulu had made 65 calls to a key accused within a two-hour window on a single day, indicating a potential connection to the scam.

The supplementary chargesheet also highlights the role of Dr. Rajat Bhargava, an IAS officer and former Special Chief Secretary of Revenue, as a key whistleblower.

The document says that Dr Bhargava made several attempts to alert the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) about malpractices in the excise department. However, according to the SIT, a specific directive came from the CMO, with Dhananjay Reddy allegedly instructing Dr Bhargava not to take any action.

The SIT claims that consulting firm KPMG was hired to lend credibility to a deliberately flawed excise policy. The chargesheet alleges that KPMG officials met with the alleged key conspirators multiple times to draft a favourable policy. The most crucial element of this conspiracy, the manual indenting process, which allegedly favoured certain vendors, was a suggestion given by KPMG, it declares.

The supplementary chargesheet details how the ill-gotten funds from the scam were routed and invested in assets.

Raj Kasireddy, named accused no 1, allegedly used scam money to acquire 11 parcels of land, totalling over 30 acres in the Ranga Reddy district and Hyderabad.

The SIT identifies Balaji Govindappa as a key conduit in the scam, detailing his role in the entire money trail. The chargesheet specifies that Govindappa used liquor scam money to purchase immovable assets in Bansuwada and three other locations, often in the names of his family members.

The chargesheet alleges that Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy, who were in the CMO at that time, had allegedly purchased substantial assets, and it specifies the dates of purchase and the source of the transferred funds.

The SIT claims that the houses of key accused like Chanakya were used as 'safe houses' for money logistics related to the scam.

The chargesheet provides details of the first few meetings to set up the scheme, which took place on October 13, 2019, in which Vijay Sai Reddy, Raj Kasireddy and Vasudeva Reddy allegedly participated. These details were reportedly established using call data records.