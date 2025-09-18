Multi-State Enforcement Directorate Raids In Andhra Pradesh Liquor Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted a series of searches across multiple states, including Telangana, Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, as part of a money-laundering investigation into the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.

The raids come based on reports from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that has flagged an alleged massive diversion of funds in the liquor policy implemented by the YSRCP government.

Officials confirmed that the searches targeted intermediaries suspected of having routed an estimated Rs 3,500 crore through a complex network of benami firms, shell entities, and hawala channels.

The ED has been actively tracing the illicit funds and their laundering routes. The agency has already recorded statements from several distilleries linked to the case and has questioned the prime accused, Raj Kasireddy, who is currently in judicial custody.

According to sources, no politicians were covered in today's ED search operation.



The case originates from allegations by the Andhra Pradesh police SIT, which claims that 16 liquor companies paid bribes amounting to Rs 1,677 crore to secure supply orders worth Rs 10,835 crore from the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) between 2019 and 2024.

SIT data indicates that during the previous YSRCP government's tenure, over 90 per cent of the Rs 23,000 crore worth of supply orders issued by APSBCL, went to just 40 of the 111 registered liquor companies.

Investigators allege that once APSBCL released payments, distilleries diverted large sums under the guise of raw-material purchases and brand promotions. These funds were then allegedly withdrawn in cash and paid out as kickbacks.

The ED invoked the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and has been summoning various accused firms and individuals for questioning.

In a related development, a special court in Vijayawada has extended the judicial remand of eight accused in the case until September 26. The remand extension was ordered as the investigation continues to gather evidence and build its case against those allegedly involved in the multi-crore scam.