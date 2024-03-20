Bigg Boss 17 Star Aishwarya Sharma Dismisses Pregnancy Rumours: 'For The Third Time...'

Aishwarya Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: aishsharma812)

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, who participated in Bigg Boss 17, found themselves in the headlines. All thanks to swirling rumours of the actress' pregnancy. Speculation arose after reports suggested that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors were expecting their first child. The actress fainted during the Holi event which led to the pregnancy speculation. Dismissing the rumours, Aishwarya Sharma's publicist, Pratik Maheshwari, clarified, “The news of Aishwarya's pregnancy is entirely unfounded and lacks truth. She experienced a temporary drop in blood pressure, leading to her fainting episode during the Holi event for Colors. She is now in good health."

After the publicist's confirmation, Aishwarya Sharma schooled the internet users for spreading false news. In her note, she wrote that her fainting incident was not due to pregnancy but rather a result of low blood pressure. Expressing frustration with the persistent assumptions about her personal life, she urged for an end to the unwarranted speculation.

"For the third time, I am saying this out loud because I am sick of getting messages. Stop making any assumptions, I am a human being, and sometimes my blood pressure drops. FYI, my BP drop was 60-80, that's why I passed out on set. I am not pregnant, stop this now. Thank you," Aishwarya Sharma wrote in her Instagram story.

This isn't the first time such rumours have surfaced about the couple. In 2023, similar reports circulated regarding their supposed plans for parenthood, which Aishwarya Sharma promptly debunked on social media. Reacting to the false reports, she said, “It's astounding how the media dictates our family planning decisions. Once again, another fake news report. Bravo to you all."

Since their marriage in November 2021, Aishwarya and Neil have been subjects of media scrutiny, particularly following their appearance on Bigg Boss 17. While Neil is reportedly preparing for his next venture, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, the couple's professional endeavours post-Bigg Boss remain undisclosed.