Bigg Boss 17: The Curious Case Of Munawar Faruqui And Ayesha Khan

Munawar and Ayesha in a still from Bigg Boss 17.(courtesy: colorstv)

With the ongoing Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan drama, Bigg Boss 17 has left fans brimming with anticipation of what is to come next. Well, a promo has finally unveiled the next chapter of the reality show and it is all about an explosive nomination episode. The clip, which was shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter) begins with Neil Bhatt, who is nominated till the end of the show, voting against Isha Malviya. Explaining why, he says, “Humility is missing in your behaviour.” But in a check-mate move, Isha votes against Neil's wife and co-contestant Aishwarya Sharma. It appears that the majority of the house and Isha were on the same page, as Ankita Lokhande also takes Aishwarya's name.

That's not all. While in the recent episode, we witnessed Ayesha Khan not accepting Munawar Faruqui's apology, the promo hints at their growing friendship in an upcoming episode. Not only the two are getting closer, but the video shows Ayesha telling Munawar what to wear. In the next frame, Munawar and Ayesha can be seen communicating with each other through gestures, so that other contestants do not hear them. Pointing out the same, Samarth Jurel whispers in Munawar's ears, “Yeh jo aankhon ki gustakhiyaan karrahe ho na…[These eye gestures that you are doing…].” Towards the end of the clip, Munawar and Ayesha were spotted indulging in a conversation while sitting in a corner.

The video concludes with Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt commenting on the growing closeness between Munawar and Ayesha. Aishwarya says, “Mereko to bahut acting lagrahi hai Munawar [Faruqui] ke side se. Tum [Munawar Faruqui] looks bhi de rahe ho. Usne jo bola white shirt pehenlo to jab pehenkar jarahe ho to tum dikha bhi rahe ho usko aise hero wale style mein. Kyu itna fake? Log itne bhi bevkuf nahi hain jitna tum samajh rahe ho. [I feel that Munawar Faruqui is acting. You are giving looks. When she asked you to wear a white shirt, you [Munawar Faruqui] are showing it off like a hero. Why are you so fake? You think that audience members are fools but they aren't].”

ICYMI, Ayesha Khan is the latest wild card contestant on the show. The model and actress had claimed that Munawar Faruqui proposed to her before entering the show. The last episode showed Munawar apologising to her. Munawar extends his apology, stating, “Tumhe lag raha hai mujhe realisation hai to mujhko maaf karde. [If you think I have realised my mistake, then forgive me.]” In response, Ayesha retorts, “If (you think) your sorry is ok to me, no it's not.” Read all about it here.

