Bigg Boss Season 17: Ayesha Khan Refuses To Accept Munawar Faruqui's Apology

Yet another chapter has unfolded in the ongoing Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan drama in the Bigg Boss Season 17 house. Ayesha Khan, the wild card contestant, had earlier claimed that Munawar proposed to her before entering the show. In a recent promo, viewers catch Munawar attempting to apologise to Ayesha, but she remains unconvinced. The emotional scene unfolds with Munawar seated on a bench and Ayesha on the ground. Munawar extends his apology, stating, “Tumhe lag raha hai mujhe realisation hai to mujhko maaf karde. [If you think I have realised my mistake, then forgive me.]” In response, Ayesha retorts, “If (you think) your sorry is ok to me, no it's not.”

Munawar, visibly emotional, breaks into tears. Ayesha adds, “Maine apni zindagi mein kya aisa galat kiya tha ki mere saath itna galat hona hua. [What wrong have I done in my life to deserve such mistreatment?]” Munawar apologises again, saying, “Ayesha, I am really sorry.” Ayesha replies, “You know I have no idea ki bahar log kya bolte hai, kya karte hai. [You know, I have no idea what people say or do outside.]” The promo concludes with Munawar pleading, “Send me home please.”

The caption of the video reads, “Munawar ne maangi Ayesha se maafi, par woh nahi hai unke liye kaafi. [Munawar sought forgiveness from Ayesha, but it wasn't enough for her.]”

In a previously released teaser, Ayesha is seen entering the archives room, where Munawar is already seated with headphones on. Upon noticing Ayesha's presence, Munawar rises and offers a friendly handshake, but Ayesha does not extend her hand. She says, “Aap mujhse yeh bolkar aaye the ki aapka breakup ho chuka hai? [Before coming to this show, you told me that you have broken up with your girlfriend]?” Munawar acknowledges and says, “Ji. [Yes].”

Ayesha adds, “Show mein aane ke baad agar main dekh rahi hu ki aapka break up nahi hua hai aur aap itne loudly apne girlfriend ke baare mein baat kar rahe hain. You are saying ki jis duration mein aap mujhse baat kar rahe the, there was no contact between you and her? [I am watching you taking your ex-girlfriend's name so loudly after coming on this show. You are saying that during the time you were talking to me, there was no contact between you and her]?”

The video concludes with Munawar in tears, comforted by Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande.

