Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down After Confronting Ayesha Khan

Munawar Faruqui in the teaser of the show. (courtesy: YouTube)

Bigg Boss 17 fans, brace yourselves for yet another explosive episode. While viewers are still trying to soak in the surprising elimination of Firoza Khan, the makers have dropped another twist by sending a new wild card contestant, Ayesha Khan, into the house. Earlier, a video showed the model and actress confessing to having “a history with” Munawar Faruqui. Now, in a new promo, shared by makers on Instagram, Ayesha can be seen confronting Munawar about his relationship status. The recent episode concluded with Bigg Boss calling Munawar into the archives room. The new promo opens to show Ayesha entering the archives room, where Munawar is sitting with headphones on. Seeing Ayesha, Munawar gets up and greets her by extending his hand. However, Ayesha refuses to shake his hand. Ayesha says, “Aap mujhse yeh bolkar aaye the ki aapka breakup ho chuka hai? [Before coming to this show, you told me that you have broken up with your girlfriend]?” Munawar nods to this while saying, “Ji. [Yes].”

Ayesha Khan continues, “Show mein aane ke baad agar main dekh rahi hu ki aapka break up nahi hua hai aur aap itne loudly apne girlfriend ke baare mein baat kar rahe hain. You are saying ki jis duration mein aap mujhse baat kar rahe the, there was no contact between you and her? [I am watching you taking your ex-girlfriend's name so loudly after coming on this show. You are saying that during the time you were talking to me, there was no contact between you and her]?”

Munawar Faruqui replies, “Nahi maine aapse sorry bola ki maine aapse jhooth bola. [No, I apologized to you because I lied to you].” Ayesha says, “Uske baad bhi aapne continue kiya jhooth bolna voh to aapne bataya hi nahi. Bhul gye batana? [You didn't reveal that even after that you continued lying to me. You forgot to talk about it]? I know you now. I wish I had known you earlier. I so wish.” The clip concluded with Munawar Faruqui crying in the chowk, while Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra can be seen consoling him. Munawar says, “Main fake nahi hoon. But nahi ho raha hai yaar. [I am not fake but I can't do this anymore]. If they will open the door I will walk out.”

In another video, Ayesha Khan, while talking about Munawar Faruqui said, “Bande ke ache artist hone mein, aur ek bande ke ache insaan hone mein bahut bda farak hota hai. I just want people to know ki vo jaisa dikhate hai, vaisa kahi se bhi nahi hai. I don't know show pe aap keh rahe hai, aap committed hai, to show pe jane se pehle aap mujhe ye keh rahe the ki you know, ‘I love you. Aur aap jaisi ladki se to shaadi karna chahiye.' To ye sab kuch jhuth tha? Yahi tareeka hai unka har ladki ko approach karne ka. [There's a big difference between being a good artist and being a good person. He's not what he appears to be. I don't know what he's saying on the show, but before going on the show, he was telling me, 'I love you. You're the kind of girl one should marry.' So, was all that a lie? This is his way of approaching girls]."

Apart from Colors TV, Bigg Boss Season 17 can also be viewed on Jio Cinema.