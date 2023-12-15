Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Munawar Faruqui For His Game Plan

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 17. (Courtesy: colorstv)

Bigg Boss 17 house is buzzing with drama. Salman Khan is back to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and excitement is guaranteed. The makers have just dropped the promo on Instagram and it shows that this Weekend Ka Vaar, Munawar Faruqui will be on Salman's radar. In the now-viral video, the superstar slammed Munawar for not playing the game on the "front foot". The clip begins with Salman asking, “Munawar [Faruqui], thandi cheez apko kaisi lagti hai? [Munawar Faruqui what do you feel about cold things]?” Munawar says, “Not interested.” Responding to this, Salman says, “Toh is ghar mein aap mujhe who thandi cheez lagrahe ho. Is ghar mein aapki dosti ho ya dushmani ho. Har baat ko adhoora chhod dete ho. Sach bat to yeh hai ki kal agar Munawar [Faruqui] is ghar se nikal bhi jate hain to is ghar ki story par koi farak nahi padega. [So I think that you are like that cold thing in this house. In this house, whether it is your friendship or rivalry, you leave everything incomplete. The reality is that if tomorrow Munawar Faruqui leaves this house, it won't impact the story of the show].”

The note attached to the post read, “Salman ko lagta hai Munawar ka game plan hai thanda. Kya woh badlega apni strategy iss session ke baad? [Salman Khan thinks Munawar Faruqui's game plan is cold. Will he be able to change his strategy]. ”

This comes a day after Munawar Faruqui exposed Ankita Lokhande and shared with the housemates that the actress was getting information from the outside. It all started after Munawar was called into the archival room, where Bigg Boss made him listen to an audio. In a promo, Bigg Boss can be heard saying, "Aapko ek audio clip sunata hoon [Let me play an audio clip for you.]” After listening to it, Munawar says, "It should not be allowed.” Wait there is more. Soon after this, Munawar gathered all the housemates and says, “Vicky [Jain] bhai aur Ankita Lokhande, aapke liye medical treatment jo bhi hai, mere liye is game me unfair hai [Vicky and Ankita, whatever medical treatment you have outside, for me, it's unfair in this game.]”

Adding to his decision, Munawar Faruqui reveals Ankita's supposed statement from the audio: “Bahar kaun strong hai? [Who is looking strong from the outside?]” Listening to this, Ankita Lokhande tried to clarify by claiming, “Yeh mere shabd hi nahi hai Munna [These aren't my words, Munawar Faruqui.] But Munawar doesn't believe her and says, "Aap jhuth bol rahe ho [You're lying.] In no time, an agitated Abhishek Kumar chimes in, "Hamare liye bahut unfair hai [It's very unfair for us.] Munwar adds, "Mere hisab se vo (medical treatment) cancel hona chahiye. [In my opinion, it should be cancelled.] To this, Arun Mashettey agrees, “Cancel dono ka karna padega [It should be cancelled for both of them.]" The video concluded with Vicky consoling a teary Ankita, who utters, "I am sorry." FYI: The housemates were referring to Vicky Jain's hair-patch-changing sessions that need an expert's help.

Bigg Boss Season 17 is streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.