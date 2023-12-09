Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Mannara Chopra On Weekend Ka Vaar

Image instagrammed by Mannara Chopra's fan page. (courtesy: MannaraChopra)

The Bigg Boss Season 17 house is buzzing with drama and excitement. Fans eagerly wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Salman Khan brings his A-game to the screen. In a recent promo, Salman gave a reality check to Mannara Chopra in his trademark style. The promo kicks off with Salman expressing his disappointment, saying, "I am very upset with you Mannara. That spoilt child ka umar chala gaya. Dad always told you to be respectful. Har cheez barter mein hota hai. Ek haath do, ek haath lo. Nobody can get away with lete jao, lete jao, lete jao, aur return mein kuch na do. [That spoilt child phase is long gone. Dad always told you to be respectful. Everything is a trade-off. Give and take. Nobody can get away with just taking and not giving in return.]"

Pointing at Mannara's best friend on the show, Munawar Faruqui, who always stands by her, Salman questions, "Munawar duniya dekhi hai aapne. Aisa hota hai kya? [Munawar, have you seen the world? Does it work like this?]" Munawar replies, "Nahi [No]." Salman then asks, "To fir back out kyu nahi hote? Yeh aapki responibility nahi hai. Mahaan banna hai aapko? Aapko dikhana hai ki bhai mere me kitni patience hai? Yeh aapka koi ego trip chal raha hai ki ek din yeh samjah jayegi ki vo nalla hai aur mai khara hu? [Then why don't you back out? She is not your responsibility. You have to show that you're noble. Do you want to demonstrate how much patience you have? Is this an ego trip for you, hoping that one day she will realise she's wrong, and you're the upright one?]"

On Mannara's behaviour, Salman remarked, "Iske dimag me kuch nahi aayega. Yeh khud game khel rahi hai [Nothing will register in her mind. She's playing her own game.]"

The caption of the video reads, “Mannara hui upset jab mila usko Salman se ek reality check. [Mannara became upset when she received a reality check from Salman.]”

In another promo, Salman Khan expresses his disappointment with Mannara Chopra by saying, “Hamari laadli gudiya, vo umar chali gai hai [Our beloved doll has grown up.]” After that, he points out at Munawar, who responds, “Jitna samjha saku, utna koshish... [I try to make her understand as much as I can.]”

Salman interrupts Munawar and quotes Mannara by saying, “Mai kisi pe bharosa nahi kar sakti [I can't trust anyone.]” And then, he adds, “To tumpe kyu koi bharosa kre? Yeh khud game khel rahi hai [So why should anyone trust you? She's playing her own game.]”

Bigg Boss Season 17 streams on Jio Cinema.