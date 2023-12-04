Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down After Mannara Chopra Taunts Her

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Season 17 of Bigg Boss is full of fights and dramas. After the elimination of Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka, due to a physical altercation with Abhishek Kumar, now tensions are rising between Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra. In a promo shared on the official Colors TV Instagram page, Mannara is seen entering the garden where Ankita, Sana, and others are sitting. Mannara taunts Ankita, leading to Ankita getting irritated, walking away, and referring to Mannara as an "annoying person." Following the incident, Ankita goes inside, and Sana attempts to calm her down. However, Ankita appears completely agitated due to Mannara's behaviour.

Ankita says, "Nahi Sana, I can't take a chill. The way she makes faces. I don't know maine kya kiya hai, yarr [I don't know what I have done]. Mai tumhare matter mein kuch bolti nahi hu [I don't interfere in her matters]. I am done with this girl, yarr. Mere ko takleef hone lagi hai [I am having a problem with her]. Mai jhuth nahi boli, meko ghar jana hai, yarr [I am not lying, I want to go home]. Mai aise reh nahi sakti aise logo ke saath, Sana [I can't stay like this with such people, Sana]. I don't know. What type of behaviour is this, yarr? Mai nahi hu aisi [I am not like this]. Itni gandi soch nahi hai meri [My thoughts are that bad]. Aur mai sach mein nahi hu aisi [And I truly am not like this]."

After that, Munawar Faruqui steps in to console Ankita. She expresses, "Mere baare mein kya bola ja raha woh nahi hai. Mannara Sana ke liye zabardasti bol rahi hai ki aapki wajeh se unka muh latka hua hai. Uska chehra mujhe na aisa lagta hai ki I am going wrong somewhere too much [It is not about what is being said about me. Mannara is forcefully saying things to Sana, and telling her that I am upset because of Sana. Looking at her face, I feel like I am going wrong somewhere too much.]"

Ankita then sits with her husband Vicky Jain and shares, “Vo torture karti hai ladki [That girl tortures me.] She thinks she is looking so cool with that; she is not. Mere ko ghar jaana hai Vicky, mai sach bol rahi hu. Tu kuch kar [I want to go home, Vicky, I am telling the truth. Do something.]" Vicky asks Ankita to relax, but she breaks down into tears.

Bigg Boss 17 can be seen on Jio Cinema and Colors TV.