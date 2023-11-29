Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande And Isha Malviya Fight Over Cleaning Duty

Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

All is not well between Bigg Boss 17 contestants and close friends Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya. Just a day after a war of words with Neil Bhatt, the Pavitra Rishta actress locked horns with her friend Isha over cleaning duty. A promo, shared by a fan page on X [formerly Twitter] shows Isha confronting Ankita in the therapy room, while the rest of the housemates are watching them through TV from Chowk. The clip begins with Isha saying, “Ankita [Lokhande] ji mujhe shikayat aapse hai definitely cleanliness ki. Main bahut strongly agree karti hu ki jis din duty hoti hai washroom ki, panch din nikal jate hain, aapko bahut baar remind karwana padta hai. [Ankita Lokhande I definitely have a complaint regarding cleanliness with you. I agree very strongly that whenever it is your duty to clean the washroom, you don't do it even after we remind you for over five days].” Mannara Chopra is seen agreeing with Isha. Mannara can be heard saying, “Inke sath is mudde ka koi closure nahi hosakta hai. Yeh [Ankita Lokhande] kabhi nahi maanengi. [One can never get a closure on this topic with Ankita Lokhande. She will never agree to this].”

Interrupting Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande says, “Personally koi cheez laani hain then it's fine [If you want to talk about this personally, then it is fine].” Later, the clip shows Ankita slamming Isha for raising such issues. Ankita says, “Usko [Isha Malviya] lagta hai bahut devi hai cleanliness ki to kare fir. [If Isha Malviya thinks she is goddess of cleanliness, then let her do the duty].”

Isha and Ankita lashed out at each other in the Dil room. Isha says, “Aapko [Ankita Lokhande] zara sa boldo, to aap itne offensive hojate ho. [If I say anything, you take offence].” Ankita interrupts by saying, “Mujhe professionally cleaning karne nahi aati. Aayi bada swachhata ki devi banrahi hain [I don't know how to do cleaning duty professionally. Don't try to be a cleanliness goddess].”

Meanwhile, Neil Bhatt has been nominated till the end of the show. While Anurag Dobhal was nominated by Bigg Boss as a punishment for breaking the house rule, Vicky Jain seemingly took revenge on Neil for nominating his wife, Ankita Lokhande. FYI: Vicky Jain is part of the Dimaag room, whose members are responsible for taking the final call in every nomination process and they chose Neil to be permanently nominated.

