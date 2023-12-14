Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Accuses Ankita Lokhande Of Taking Help From Outside

Image instagrammed by Munawar Faruqui. (courtesy: MunawarFaruqui )

The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss Season 17 are changing with each passing day. From heated arguments to unexpected alliances, the show is keeping its audience glued to the screens. Now, once again, the latest discussion inside the house involves real-life couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. It all started after Munawar Faruqui accused Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande of getting information from the outside. The promo opens to Munawar sitting in the confession room with his headphones on. Bigg Boss can be heard saying, "Aapko ek audio clip sunata hoon [Let me play an audio clip for you.]” After listening to it, Munawar says, "It should not be allowed."

Cut to Munawar Faruqui spilling the beans to the housemates. He announces, "Vicky [Jain] bhai aur Ankita Lokhande, aapke liye medical treatment jo bhi hai, mere liye is game me unfair hai [Vicky and Ankita, whatever medical treatment you have outside, for me, it's unfair in this game.]” He reveals Ankita's supposed statement from the audio: "Bahar kaun strong hai? [Who is looking strong from the outside?]”

Ankita Lokhande, on the defence, claims, "Yeh mere shabd hi nahi hai Muna [These aren't my words, Muna.] Munawar does not buy it and retorts, "Aap jhuth bol rahe ho [You're lying.] Abhishek Kumar chimes in, "Hamare liye bahut unfair hai [It's very unfair for us.] Munwar then says, "Mere hisab se vo (medical treatment) cancel hona chahiye. [In my opinion, it should be cancelled.] To this, Arun Mashettey adds, “Cancel dono ka karna padega [It should be cancelled for both of them.] In the dramatic climax of the promo, Vicky hugs and consoles a teary Ankita, who utters, "I am sorry."

The caption of the video reads, “Ankita ke ek question ne rok diya uske aur Vicky ke provisions ki entry. [Ankita's single question stopped her and Vicky from getting their supplies.]”

Take a look at the promo below:

Apart from its scheduled time at Colors TV, Bigg Boss Season 17 is streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.