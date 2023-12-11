Bigg Boss 17: K-Pop Singer Aoora, Abhishek Kumar And Munawar Faruqui Discuss Love And Other Things

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aoora69 )

Bigg Boss 17's latest wild card entry K-pop singer Aoora has our attention. From performing Hindi songs to his banter with co-contestants, he is truly winning the hearts of fans. Now, Aoora has opened up about his love life. In the latest promo, released by the makers on Instagram, the 37-year-old is seen washing utensils and cracking jokes with Arun Mashettey. A few seconds later, he joins Munawar Faruqui for a fun session in the garden area. We also get glimpses of Vicky Jain, Arun and Anurag Dobhal teaching Aoora to speak in Hindi. In the middle of all this, Aoora opens up about his past relationships. Abhishek Kumar asks the K-pop sensation, “How many girlfriends have you had?” He replies, “Four,” and asks Abhishek how many girlfriends he had. Munawar jokingly says, “Hundred plus.” Aoora's amusing reaction to this is too good to miss.

The text attached to the video read, “Aoora ka chhaayega jadoo Bigg Boss ke ghar par.”

Salman Khan welcomed Aoora, who goes by the name Park Min-jun, after Sana Raees Khan's exit.

In another video, dropped by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Aoora along with Neil Bhatt and Mannara Chopra can be seen meditating in the garden area. The clip also shows Aoora nominating Khanzadi aka Firoza Khan. Meanwhile, Samarth Jurel takes Abhishek Kumar's name. As expected, Abhishek voted against Vicky Jain. The nominations took place after Abhishek and Vicky Jain got involved in a heated argument.

Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Aishwarya Sharma and Rinku Karmakar are also part of the reality show. Bigg Boss Season 17 is streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema. Fans can also watch it on ColorsTV.