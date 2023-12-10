Bigg Boss 17: Close Friends Arun Mashettey And Vicky Jain Get Into A Fight

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: colorstv)

All is not well between Bigg Boss 17 housemates Arun Mashettey and Vicky Jain. In the promo, released by the makers on Instagram, the two, who were close friends during their time in the Dimag makan, got involved in a war of words over house duties. The video begins with Arun asking Vicky about his cleaning duties. To which, Vicky responds, “Chutti ka din hai na aaj. [It is an off day].” Next, while sweeping the Chowk area, Arun calls Vicky “paltu [The person who doesn't stand on his words].” After this, Vicky labels Arun as “chugli [A snitch]”. Things get out of hand when Arun comments on Vicky's hair patch. As Vicky seeks permission from Abhishek to wear his beanie, Arun interrupts, “Special service ke liye aa gaya kya time? [Is it time for special service?]” Well, the comment didn't go down well with Ankita Lokhande. She says, “Iski personal cheez hai aap badtameezi mat kariye. You are body-shaming. Pagal jaisi baaten mat kijiye aap. [This is a personal thing, don't be ill-mannered. You are body shaming. Don't talk like crazy].”

The text attached to the video read, “Arun aur Vicky mein hui fight. Kya ab badal jaayengi inke rishton ki dynamics?”

Meanwhile, Sana Raees Khan is the latest contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. After Sana's exit, Salman Khan introduced the new wild card contestant on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. K-pop singer Park Min-jun, popularly known as Aoora, is the latest wild card entry on Bigg Boss 17.

Apart from surprising the housemates with a new contestant, Salman Khan expressed his disappointment with Mannara Chopra. The actor said, “I am very upset with you Mannara. That spoiled child ka umar chala gaya. Dad always told you to be respectful. Har cheez barter mein hota hai. Ek haath do, ek haath lo. Nobody can get away with lete jao, lete jao, lete jao, aur return mein kuch na do. [That spoiled child phase is long gone. Dad always told you to be respectful. Everything is a trade-off. Give and take. Nobody can get away with just taking and not giving in return.]”

Bigg Boss Season 17 is streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.