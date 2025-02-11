Ankita Lokhande Slams Rozlyn Khan For Accusing Hina Khan Of Using Cancer As PR Stunt: "This Is So Cheap"

Ankita Lokhande stood by Hina Khan, who has been accused of using her cancer journey as a PR stunt, by TV actress Rozlyn Khan. Ankita Lokhande shared a video clip of Rozlyn's interview, where she's accusing Hina Khan over her cancer claims, on her Instagram stories.

Sharing the clip, Ankita Lokhande wrote, "How could someone think so low my goodness.. That's so cheap !! Ur kind information madam this girl Hina is fighting the cancer with such bravery and I'm saying because I know that and Vikki met her few days back in the hospital where she was taking her chemotherapy where Rocky was with her and literally Vikki said this to me that he was in tears to see her!!

"Hina u r strong and our sherkhan. And not easy for u or anyone who's facing this !! God bless u girl This shall too pass @realhinakhan," wrote Ankita Lokhande.

For the unversed, here's a background for you. Rozlyn Khan is a Stage Four cancer survivor while Hina Khan is battling Stage Three Breast Cancer.

In January, Rozlyn Khan attacked Hina Khan over her claim where she talked about Mastectomy and 15-hour surgery. During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Rozlyn Khan said, "In Stage 3, surgery first, chemotherapy and then it comes to radiation. These are the procedures. For the past two years, I have been eagerly learning about cancer and working on creating more and more awareness about cancer while dealing with many experienced oncologists in Mumbai.

"Henceforth, when I see Hina Khan saying 15 hours of surgery, I feel surprised. 15 hours of surgery of what?" Rozlyn Khan asked.

"Mastectomy? When she came out of the operation theater, she smiled for the family is bullshit. My own experience of post mastectomy is that I was put to sleep for three days. No one gets into sense this fast. I feel Hina Khan is simply exaggerating to get into headlines," the actress didn't hold herself back from venting her anger.

Hina Khan has made many public appearances alongside her cancer battle. The popular TV star made a stunning appearance at an award function in Mumbai last year. Hina, who chopped off her hair during her chemotherapy sessions, sported a wig made of her own hair.

Hina shared her cancer diagnosis in June (2024) with an Instagram post. It read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.

Hina Khan hasn't responded to Rozlyn Khan's allegations till date.