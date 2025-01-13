Amid Cancer Battle, Hina Khan On Her "Partner" Rocky Jaiswal's Support: "So Much Love Around Me"

Hina Khan is batting against stage 3 breast cancer like a true warrior. The actress shared the heartbreaking news of her diagnosis in June last year. Since then, she has been posting snippets on Instagram about her health.

Now, Hina Khan has spoken about how her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, and his family are her pillars of support through this challenging time.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Hina Khan said, “I get the strength from the people – my partner Rocky, my mother, my brother, my cousins and Rocky's family – around me. I've so much love around me. Touch wood! Alhamdulillah, nazar na lage.

"That love keeps me going. It has really, really helped me reach where I'm today. I also can't even begin to tell you how much my admirers' wishes have meant to me, especially, in this journey."

In November last year, Hina Khan took a vacation to the Maldives with Rocky Jaiswal. The actress posted a series of pictures from the beach getaway and offered fans a peek into her peaceful holiday.

One of the photos showed the couple standing on the beach, with their backs to the camera. Hina Khan wore a hat and rested her head on Rocky's shoulder. “Awww,” did you just say?

In her caption, the actress wrote, "Through thick and thin. We will get through this. Yes, we will. Inshallah." Click here to read in detail.

On the work front, Hina Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series Griha Laxmi, which marks her first project after her cancer diagnosis.

Griha Laxmi follows the journey of Laxmi, a seemingly ordinary housewife from Betalgadh. Her life takes an unexpected turn when, during a police chase, she stumbles upon weed.

In a desperate attempt to protect her family, Laxmi starts selling the drug, plunging herself into a world of danger, secrets and moral dilemmas. As she becomes more deeply involved in this illicit trade, Laxmi evolves into the queen of weed in Betalgadh.

Griha Laxmi will be released on January 16 on EPIC On. It also features Chunky Pandey, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.