Rozlyn Khan Slams Hina Khan Over Her 15-Hour Cancer Surgery Remark: "She's Exaggerating To Get Into Headlines"

Television actress Hina Khan was slammed by actress Rozlyn Khan for her remark on cancer journey. Hina Khan has been fighting Stage Three Breast cancer and she actively has been sharing updates from her spirited journey. Rozlyn Khan, who is a Stage Four cancer survivor and works for breast cancer awareness programme, raised questions about Hina Khan's recent comment on 15-hour surgery. The actress also accused Hina Khan of "exaggerating" facts to get into "headlines."

Rozlyn Khan attacked Hina Khan over her recent media interaction where she talked about Mastectomy and 15-hour surgery. During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Rozlyn Khan said, "In Stage 3, surgery first, chemotherapy and then it comes to radiation. These are the procedures. For the past two years, I have been eagerly learning about cancer and working on creating more and more awareness about cancer while dealing with many experienced oncologists in Mumbai. Henceforth, when I see Hina Khan saying 15 hours of surgery, I feel surprised. 15 hours of surgery of what?"

"Mastectomy? When she came out of the operation theater, she smiled for the family is bullshit. My own experience of post mastectomy is that I was put to sleep for three days. No one gets into sense this fast. I feel Hina Khan is simply exaggerating to get into headlines," the actress didn't hold herself back from venting her anger.

The actress also attacked Hina on the ground of hiding her "shaven head."

"Mastectomy is removal of the whole breast and then reconstruction. And so far, she has given no official statement about mastectomy. It is a super major surgery that goes up to 8 to 10 hours as in between, the samples are sent to the lab for investigation while patients are still sleeping in the operation theater. Throughout her chemotherapy, she was travelling the world makes no sense. It is against cancer protocols. Till date, she is hiding her baldness."

"Why? Isn't she brave enough to show her shaven head? Why doesn't a single word come out of her mouth about the lines of treatment? It's only about being brave and being sherni? If she is at stage 3, she must go for radiation..!" Rozlyn continued.

"She is keeping everyone in dark because she knows that the knowledgeable people will catch her lies as there are standard rules for each stage of breast cancer treatment. I challenge her to post her report on Instagram if she really wants to talk about cancer and its treatment to inspire others. It's just PR activities to keep her in the news for humdardi," Rozlyn concluded.

Hina Khan has made many public appearances alongside her cancer battle. The popular TV star made a stunning appearance at an award function in Mumbai last year. Hina, who chopped off her hair during her chemotherapy sessions, sported a wig made of her own hair.

Hina shared her cancer diagnosis in June (2024) with an Instagram post. It read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.