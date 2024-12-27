Hina Khan, Battling Cancer, Spends Christmas In Abu Dhabi: "Most Amazing Memories"

Hina Khan has shared pictures from her amazing time in Abu Dhabi. From visiting the snow winter camp to greeting everyone's favourite Santa Claus, Hina had a blast.

The opening frame features Hina Khan, in a white dress, exploring a castle. Next, she is seen posing with Santa Claus. The smile on Hina's face says it all. Hina also shares a video from her heartwarming meet-and-greet session with Santa.

Hina Khan also allowed us to take a look at the yummy spread she dived into during her stay in the Gulf nation. Oh, and, not to miss Hina, went for the dunes safari too.

Sharing the album, Hina Khan wrote, “To travel is to LIVE. Timeless treasures of the heart…My most amazing memories from Abu Dhabi.”

Before this, Hina Khan shared a video from her time at the Sand safari on Instagram. Here, the actress is seen soaking in the sun and singing — Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Along with the video, Hina Khan wrote, “Aur Tum…Some magic in the magic light…Juuusssstttt..P.S- pardon my lyrics please.”

And, this is how Hina Khan said hello to the month of December.

Earlier this month, Hina Khan spoke about how things were a bit challenging for her both mentally and physically. The actress, who is battling stage three breast cancer, said, "The last 15-20 days have been the toughest for me in this journey both physically and mentally. The Scars Did Come and I gave my All to face them without being Scared. After all , how can I give in to the unimaginable physical limitations and psychological trauma I had to go through.. I FOUGHT it, and I still am…To get through all the Pain n much much more , I have to find the balance to continue the cycle of Positively with deliberate Smiles in the hopes that real Joy would naturally Follow. And it did…That's my message to myself and to all of you out there .. Life doesn't simply go on just by saying it does, we need to make that choice irrespective of the circumstances everyday, over and over again. Hope you get a similar strength to fight the battles you face in your life. Hope we all Remain, Victorious ! So DO NOT forget to SMILE.”

Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer earlier this year. The actress has been undergoing chemotherapy as part of her treatment.