Amid Cancer Battle, Hina Khan Shares Pic From Hospital: "Walking Through These Corridors Of Healing"

Hina Khan, battling with cancer, shared a new post from her spirited journey. In the picture, Hina can be seen walking through the corridors of a hospital. The picture features Hina Khan, with her back to the camera, holding a pouch bag, with multiple bottles connected to it. Hina Khan wrote in the caption, "Walking towards the brighter side thru these Corridors of Healing... One step at a time... Gratitude Gratitude and only Gratitude." The comments section was swamped with best wish messages. Sunil Grover wrote, " Jaldi Jaldi theek ho jao." Aarti Singh wrote, "Lioness... lots of dua for you... God is standing by your side taking step with you." Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Lots of duas for you from the bottom of my heart. Always and forever." Take a look:

Hina Khan has made many public appearances alongside her cancer battle. The popular TV star made a stunning appearance at an award function in Mumbai. Hina, who chopped off her hair during her chemotherapy sessions, sported a wig made of her own hair. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Hina Khan can be seen hugging Karisma Kapoor and greeting Navya Naveli Nanda at the event.

Earlier, Hina also attended Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Ektaa Kapoor's house. She also walked the ramp as a bride at a recent fashion show. Hina shared her cancer diagnosis in June with an Instagram post. It read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.



