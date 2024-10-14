Hina Khan Shares Pics Of Her "Last Standing Eyelash" Amid Cancer Battle: "Haven't Worn Falsies In A Decade"

Hina Khan, who has been fighting cancer bravely, shared a new update from her spirited journey. Hina shared a close-up of her eyes, showing the "last standing eyelash" following chemotherapy. Hina called her eyelash as a "brave, lone warrior". "Wanna know what's my current source of motivation? Once part of a mighty and beautiful Brigade that adorned my eyes. My Genetically long and beautiful lashes..This BRAVE, LONE WARRIOR my last standing Eyelash has fought it all beside me,” she wrote. “Nearing the last cycle of my Chemo this single Eyelash is my MOTIVATION. We shall see this all through. Yes we will InshaAllah. P.S - Haven't worn falsies in a decade, actually more, but now I do, for my shoots.koi naaaaa.. Sab theek ho jaana hai (Everything will be fine)," her post said. Take a look:

Hina Khan has made many public appearances alongside her cancer battle. Last month, the popular TV star made a stunning appearance at an award function in Mumbai. Hina, who chopped off her hair during her chemotherapy sessions, sported a wig made of her own hair. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Hina Khan can be seen hugging Karisma Kapoor and greeting Navya Naveli Nanda at the event.

Earlier, Hina also attended Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Ektaa Kapoor's house. She also walked the ramp as a bride at a recent fashion show. Hina shared her cancer diagnosis in June with an Instagram post. It read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.