Hina Khan Shares Health Update: "My Mucositis Is Much Better"

Television star Hina Khan, who is battling stage three breast cancer, shared a health update on her Instagram stories on Wednesday. The actress had opened up on being diagnosed with Mucositis last week. Hina Khan revealed that her condition is better now. She captioned it, "This is for each one you...My Mucositis is much better.. I read all your comments and suggestions.. You all have been a great great help... Sending you all tons of love". This is what Hina Khan posted:

The actress opened up about her health condition in June this year and she wrote, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan is best known for starring in popular television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 5 and the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.