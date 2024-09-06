Hina Khan Shares Health Update Amid Breast Cancer Battle: "Can't Even Eat Properly Without Feeling Pain"

Hina Khan, who has been diagnosed with Stage three breast cancer, has been actively documenting her journey and sharing it on social media. The actress recently shared a series of selfies on Instagram. She also spoke about suffering from mucositis. Sharing her health update on Instagram, Hina wrote, "Everything Hurts, Lekin smile nahi jaani chahiye.. Haina? So many problems, can't even eat properly without feeling pain. But that's No reason to be negative. I choose to Smile and encourage myself. I tell myself that all this will be over and we will get through this (InshaAllah)-one Smile at a Time."

The actress celebrated her mother's birthday on August 25. On the special occasion, the actress shared a video in which her mother is seen blowing out the candles and cutting a cake. The table was beautifully decorated with flowers. In the video, Hina's mom is seen wishing for her daughter's recovery. She can be heard saying, "My wish this time is that Hina should be absolutely fine by this time next year. Then we will celebrate very well. I pray from my heart for Hina to get better."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hina wrote, "Maa Wishing you good health, happiness and a long long life..Ameen."

Last month, Hina Khan stepped out after months on Friday to pamper herself with some "chocolates and shopping." She shared a series of pictures on Instagram wherein she can be seen eating macaroons, sipping on hot chocolate and indulging in retail therapy. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Indulging into a well-deserved treat... Stepped out after months for some shopping and hot chocolate. Just me, pampering myself and loving it."

ICYDK, Hina shared a video on Instagram showing her visit to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show. The video begins with Hina posing for photographers on the red carpet and receiving an award at the event. She is then seen entering the hospital for her chemo session. "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better," Hina said in the video.

On the work front, Hina Khan rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She participated in television reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She also appeared in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist and Unlock among others. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.