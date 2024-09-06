Hina Khan, Battling Cancer, Opens Up On Being Diagnosed With Mucositis: "Another Side Effect Of Chemotherapy"

Television star Hina Khan, who is battling stage three breast cancer, opened up on being diagnosed with Mucositis. Sharing her health update on Instagram, Hina Khan wrote, "Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis. Although I am following the doctors advice to treat it. If any of you have been through it or have known any useful remedies. Please suggest. It's really hard when you can't eat. It will greatly help me." Ms Khan added in her caption, "Please suggest." Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post in June this year.

Check out the post shared by Hina Khan here:

The actress opened up about her health condition in June this year and she wrote, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan is best known for starring in popular television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 5 and the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.