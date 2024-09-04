Advertisement

Inside Hina Khan's Lonavala Staycation: "This Trip Was So Refreshing And Healing"

"What a lovely place, What a lovely staycation," wrote Hina Khan

2024-09-04
Hina Khan in Lonavala.(courtesy: realhinakhan)
New Delhi:

Hina Khan, who is battling Stage Three breast cancer, shared a video from her staycation. The actress shared a video from Lonavala on her Instagram profile and she wrote, "I love Baarish. Let the rain kiss you. What a lovely place, What a lovely staycation. Thank you Canary Islands, Lonavala for having us. This trip was so refreshing and healing. Dua." She added the hashtags #naturelovers, #healingvibrations, #mumbaimonsoons, #rains and #travel to the post. Gauahar Khan commented, "Khush raho Aabaad raho."

Hina Khan shared a life update on Instagram recently. She mentioned in the video, "Through my fifth chemo infusion, three more to go."

Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post in June. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan is best known for starring in popular television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 5 and the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.

Hina Khan, Hina Khan Instagram, Hina Khan Cancer Recovery
