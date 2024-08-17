ICYMI: Hina Khan Stepped Out "After Months" Amid Breast Cancer Battle: "Pampering Myself"

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress recently shared that she stepped out after months on Friday to pamper herself with some "chocolates and shopping." Hina shared a series of pictures on Instagram wherein she can be seen eating macaroons, sipping on hot chocolate and indulging in retail therapy. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Indulging into a well-deserved treat... Stepped out after months for some shopping and hot chocolate. Just me, pampering myself and loving it."

Last month, Hina shared a video on Instagram showing her visit to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show. The video begins with Hina posing for photographers on the red carpet and receiving an award at the event. She is then seen entering the hospital for her chemo session. "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better," Hina said in the video.

On the work front, Hina Khan rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She participated in television reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She also appeared in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist and Unlock among others. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.