Hina Khan Hugs Karisma Kapoor, Greets Navya Naveli At An Award Show. Watch

Hina Khan made a stunning appearance at an award function, held in Mumbai on Saturday. Hina opted for a pink salwar suit for the occasion. Hina, who chopped off her hair during chemotherapy session, sported a wig, made of her own hair at the event. Hina Khan also met Karisma Kapoor, Navya Nanda Naveli and Ananya Panday at the event. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Hina Khan can be seen hugging Karisma Kapoor, greeting Navya. Hina, who has actively been sharing updates from her spirited journey ever since she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer, shared videos from the event on her Instagram stories and wrote personalized notes. Sharing a video from the red carpet, Hina wrote, "This was my first media interaction, And I really enjoyed wearing the essence of my birthplace." Hina shared an elaborate detailing of her salwar suit.

Sharing a video of hugging Karisma Kapoor, Hina wrote, "So much warm. Everyone was so warm. Acha laga (felt good)." Take a look:

Earlier, Hina also attended Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Ektaa Kapoor's house. She also walked the ramp as a bride at a recent fashion show. Hina informed about her health condition in June with an Instagram post. It read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger." Take a look:

Hina Khan rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.