In Pics: Hina Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Cancer Diagnosis, Visits Ektaa Kapoor's Residence For Ganpati Darshan

Hina Khan, who has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with full zeal and enthusiasm. The actress visited Ektaa Kapoor's residence for the puja. This marked her first public appearance after she revealed her cancer diagnosis. The other attendees were Krystle D'Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Ridhi Dogra, Vishal Singh, Rithvikk Dhanjani and Ruchikaa Kapoor. Several pictures from the get-together have been doing the rounds on social media.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star also shared some snapshots from the celebrations on her Instagram story. She looked lovely in a yellow and white printed co-ord set.

Last week, the actress shared a glimpse of her festivities on social media. Hina shared a photo of modaks on X (formerly Twitter). Her caption read, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. #ModakLover #GaneshChaturthi2024."

ICYDK, Hina shared a video on Instagram showing her visit to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show. The video begins with Hina posing for photographers on the red carpet and receiving an award at the event. She is then seen entering the hospital for her chemo session. "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better," Hina said in the video.

On the work front, Hina Khan rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She participated in television reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She also appeared in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist and Unlock among others. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.