Hina Khan On Her Cancer Journey: "The Chemo Phase Was Extremely Tough"

Actress Hina Khan has been extremely vocal about her cancer journey. During her recent interaction with actress Soha Ali Khan, during her podcast All About Her, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress opened up about her challenging journey with cancer treatment.

Hina revealed that there were both good and bad days for her during her chemotherapy treatment.

She said that she used to take chemo every three weeks, out of which she used to be in a lot of pain for the first week, while she used to focus on enjoying her life to the fullest in the remaining two weeks.

When Soha inquired about her Cancer journey, Hina revealed, "It was tough, it was very tough, those days were extremely, extremely tough. So every patient is given a gap of around a week between the first and the second chemotherapy, for some it is even three weeks, depending on the diagnosis."

Opening up about her experience, she added, "So in my case, I used to take chemotherapy every three weeks. So, my first week used to be extremely hard, so painful, I used to get a lot of pain in my nerves, but the rest of the two weeks were fab. During that time, I have travelled, I have done everything."

The 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant shared that it is all about the perspective. She is of the opinion that if we are facing hardships in one aspect of life, we should make the most of the rest of our time.

She added, "It's the way you look at it. People, as soon as they are diagnosed with something, they think their life is over, but it is not. I used to think the same way, but as soon as I started experiencing, I realized that even if there is a side of life which is bad and devastating, there are good days too when you live a normal life with your loved ones, with so much love around".

"Even if it is not treatable and only manageable, we will manage it," concluded Hina.

