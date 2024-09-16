Hina Khan, Battling Cancer, Walks The Ramp As A Bride. Watch

Hina Khan who is battling stage 3 breast cancer is not allowing her medical condition to come in the way of her dreams. On Sunday, the she attended the Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week 2024. Dressed as a bride she took over the ramp like a queen, smiling her way on the stage. Hina has now shared a video from the event on Instagram. The clip begins with the TV actress getting ready. Her makeup and hair are being done by the stylists as she sits patiently having a conversation with the crew. Draped in a red embroidered saree and traditional jewellery, Hina greets the audience with a namaste and blows flying kisses, saying “Thank you” to everyone present at the venue.

Along with the clip, Hina Khan wrote a note in the caption that read, “My Father always used to say, Hey Daddy'a strong Girl, don't be a crybaby, never complain about your problems (Only Gratitude), take control of your life, stand tall and deal with it. So I stopped worrying about the outcome and just focused on what was within my control. Rest, Leave it to Allah. He sees your efforts, he hears your prayers and he knows your heart. This was not easy but I kept telling myself, Keep going Hina. DONT EVER STOP. About last night. Dressed as a Bride after ages at Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad for Times Fashion Week Grand Finale at Vinal's - The Fashion Studio. How do I look BTW ? DUA.”

Reacting to the post, Rubina Dilaik commented, “Beautiful”. Mona Singh echoed a similar sentiment. Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti dropped red hearts. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy added a slew of red heart and heart-eye emojis.

BTW, Hina Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at producer Ektaa Kapoor's residence. It was her first public appearance after her cancer diagnosis. Other TV stars like Ridhi Dogra, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Krystle D'Souza, Vishal Singh, Ruchikaa Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani were also there. Hina dropped a series of photos from the get-together on her Instagram Stories. She looked pretty in a white and yellow printed ethnic co-ord set.

Back in June, Hina Khan opened up about her health condition to all "Hinaholics" by sharing a long note on Instagram.