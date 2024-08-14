Hina Khan Sports A Wig, Made Of Her Own Hair, Amid Cancer Battle: " I Am Reunited With My Lost Hair"

Hina Khan, who has been undergoing treatment for Stage 3 Breast Cancer, shared a new story from her spirited journey to encourage women, battling the deadly disease. Hina Khan shared a happy video of herself in which she can be seen sporting a wig, made out of her own hair. Hina Khan wrote a long note. She began the note with these words, "The moment I was diagnosed, I knew I'd lose my hair, I chose to cut it off on my own terms while it was still healthy, long and vibrant. I decided to make a wig of my OWN hair that would bring me comfort during this challenging time. And I must say It was an empowering decision, and I'm so proud of it."

Hina continued, "And I want to send out a special message to all my Women brave hearts out there who are going through similar struggles.. if you resonate with my decision and agree with it ..I suggest you too do the same .. it will make at least one thing much easier and you will feel better.. you will feel home.

"You know, It feels like somehow I am reunited with my lost hair when I wear it. It feels good, it feels cozy and it feels like home. It's just a phase, I knew I will have to go through and decided preemptively to Normalise it first for my self and now that I have been using it, I thought it will be a good story to share with all of you," wrote Hina Khan.

Thanking fans and followers who are constantly praying for her speedy recovery, Hina wrote, "Because you guys have been like a dream .. it's so heartwarming, reassuring and encouraging to see your response wherever I go, whenever I step out, my god so much love and concern is directed towards me. It is so overwhelming to see a stranger's eyes welling up in concern when they wish me a speedy recovery.. I am just blown away with the positivity you guys send me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know the world is praying for me. Lekin Phir bhi. Dua please." Take a look at the post here:

Last month, Hina shared a video in which she was seen cutting her hair. An excerpt from her long note read, "And I choose to win. I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn't want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I've realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase." Take a look:

Hina Khan rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.