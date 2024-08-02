Hina Khan, Battling Cancer, Shaves Her Head: "I Choose To Accept My Battle Scars"

Hina Khan is fighting her battle with cancer with remarkable courage. In June, the actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Since then, Hina has been sharing snippets from her journey. In the latest video released on Instagram, Hina shaves her head. The video opens with a throwback clip of Hina carrying a pixey cut. Following this, a text appears: “I loved wearing my hair so short which I probably wouldn't have done ever. Although I could not enjoy the Short-Hair-Phase long enough. It did look cool. I may continue with this pixie look for some time once they grow back insha Allah. But for now. The Pixie says Adios. Coz it's Time to Buzz it Off!” The video then transitions to a collection of clips showing how Hina's hair was falling out, covering her clothes and pillows.

Following that, Hina Khan says, “Then, You can win this only if you can embrace yourself, accept it. And I choose to accept my battle scars because I believe if you embrace yourself you are one step closer towards your healing. I really really want to heal and focus on that part and that aspect of my life. Mujhe us process se nahi guzarna hai, jaha pe [I don't want to go through that process, where] every time I put my hand in my hair and a bunch of hair falls. It is very stressful. It is very depressing. I don't want to go through that.”

Talking about the importance of mental health, Hina Khan added, “Mujhe usse pehle hi jo mere control me hai, mujhe vo steps lene hai. Mujhe yeh bhi lagta hai ki I want to tell you all this thing ki agar aapki mental health sahi hai to aapki physical health usse 10 guna better hai. [Before anything else, I need to take the steps that are within my control. I also feel that I want to tell you all this: if your mental health is good, your physical health is ten times better.] So in order to work on your physical health, you got to focus on your mental health also. Mental health mere haath me hai, mere control me hai. [My mental health is in my hands, in my control.] So I really really want to work on it and stay positive and happy and do all the possible things ki yeh jo meri journey hai, isme at least mujhe mentally koi stress na ho. Physically, of course, pain vagera hoga but I want to focus ki mai mentally strong rahu aur vo sab cheez karu jisse mai apna stress kam kar saku. [In this journey of mine, at least I don't want to be mentally stressed. Physically, of course, there will be pain and such, but I want to focus on staying mentally strong and doing everything I can to reduce my stress.] So this is one of those things. I am going to do this today.”

For all the people who are battling with cancer, Hina Khan said, “To all you people out there, who are going through these tough times, especially women, I know how hard it is. It is very very stressful. It is very very painful. Don't put yourself through all this. Just simply buzz it off before it starts falling. That's what I tell you guys and that's what I am going to do. Remember you are still you, nothing is going to change. In fact, you are more beautiful. So embrace this new version of yourself. Embrace this new truth, this new journey with every breath, every cell, every single time, with every way possible. Trust me, It is really really going to help. You are going to be mentally very very strong. And I don't know. I think I am going to carry this bald look quite well once I do it in some time. I am going to put a wig on wherever necessary. But I am also going to carry this bald head which I am going to have proudly. Lots of love.”

Before shaving her head with a trimmer, the actress said, “So, here we go. Bismillah, may Allah give us all a lot of strength.” Towards the end of the video, we are shown all the chopped hair lying on the floor.

In her caption, Hina Khan wrote, “The pixie says ADIOS, It's time to BUZZ it off ! Here's another attempt to Normalise the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking. Remember ladies..our strength is our Patience and calm. If we put our minds to it nothing is unattainable.. Mind over Matter Dua.”

Reacting to the post, Rubina Dilaik said, “Dua.” Mouni Roy commented, “Sending all my love..” Jihu Parmar wrote, “Hina you are an epitome of strength. May God hold you tight and you come out of it with flying colours. Your strength is beyond commendable. Big hug to you. Heal. love. prayers.” Sophie Choudry posted, “Sending you love, strength, positive vibes and all my duas beautiful girl. InshAllah all will be well.” Suni Rajwar called Hina “strongest.” Many others followed suit.

In June, Hina Khan shared the news of her cancer diagnosis on Instagram by posting an elaborate note. Click here to read in detail.