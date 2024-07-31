Hina Khan, Battling Cancer, Shares New Look In This Video

Hina Khan, who is gracefully adapting to the cosmetic changes amid cancer treatment, shared a video of herself on Instagram, on Tuesday. In the video, Hina Khan talks about her skincare routine but it is her sans hair look that eclipsed everything. Hina Khan is seen wearing a black hat in the video. Hina Khan is battling Stage Three breast cancer. She revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post last month. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

An Instagram user wrote, "She looks pretty with and without hair." Actor Nakuul Mehta added, "Champion." Another one added, "Strongest woman. Sending lots of duas and hugs." A comment on the post read, "More power to you." Another one added, "Love the warrior within you." Check out the video posted by Hina Khan here:

Hina Khan has been actively documenting it all - her first chemotherapy session, her work diaries, hair transformation - one post at a time. Hina recently shared a video from her first work assignment after the diagnosis. Take a look:

Hina Khan is best known for starring in popular television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 5 and the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.