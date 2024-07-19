Hina Khan, Battling Cancer, Shares New Pics From Work Diaries: 'Keep Going'

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Hina Khan, who is battling Stage Three breast cancer, shared new photos from her work diaries on her Instagram profile on Friday. The post features some selfies of the actress sitting in her car. "Keep Going Hon #Hope," Hina wrote in her caption. In the comments section of the post, Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Sending you love." Mouni Roy wrote, "strongest." Cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry dropped heart emojis. Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post last month and since then she has actively been documenting her health journey.

See Hina Khan's new post here:

Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post last month. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan is best known for starring in popular television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 5 and the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.