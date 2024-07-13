How Hina Khan's Mom Reacted To Actress' Stage 3 Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Her World Crumbled Down'

Hina Khan shared this image. (Image courtesy: therealhinakhan)

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage three breast cancer. The actress, who has been vocal about her diagnosis, keeps documenting her journey on social media. Recently, Hina recalled her mother's reaction after learning about the actress' diagnosis. She shared a series of pictures on social media where she is seen tightly hugging her mother. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "A mother's heart can consume an Ocean of Sorrow and Pain to provide Shelter, love and comfort to her children."

She added, "This was the day she received the news of my diagnosis, the shock that she felt was inexplicable but she found a way to hold me and forget her pain. A Superpower in which Mothers excel always. Even her world was crumbling down yet she found a way to shelter me in her arms and give me strength."

Earlier this month, Hina Khan shared a video on Instagram showing her visit to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show. The video begins with Hina posing for photographers on the red carpet and receiving an award at the event. She is then seen entering the hospital for her chemo session. "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better," Hina said in the video.

On the work front, Hina Khan rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She participated in television reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She also appeared in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist and Unlock among others. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.