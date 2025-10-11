Karwa Chauth 2025: Rocky Jaiswal Touches Wife Hina Khan's Feet. See Pic

Hina Khan and her producer-husband, Rocky Jaiswal, recently celebrated their first Karwa Chauth after marriage.

What's Happening

Hina and Rocky. who married in June 2025 in an intimate ceremony, shared glimpses from their festive celebration on social media.

What caught everyone's attention was a photograph of Rocky bowing down and touching Hina's feet.

Sharing the post, Rocky wrote, "Just as the Universe came into being when Shiv met Shakti. My Universe, My Life became Divine the Moment she decided to accept me with all that I was and made me MORE! She is the Devi who graced my existence with her presence, her warmth and her infinite love. I am forever at peace at her feet. Her divine energy radiates through my soul. Happy First Karwa Chauth My Love."

The pictures showed the couple in festive attire. Hina wore a red salwar suit with a heavily embroidered dupatta and traditional gold jewellery. In another image, the two were seen holding hands, followed by a frame capturing a tender moment as Rocky kissed Hina's cheek while she kissed him back.

One photograph showed the couple from behind a mirror under the night sky, while another close-up featured Hina adjusting her jewellery with a joyful expression.

Background

Hina also shared her own set of pictures, captioned "Blessed."

She wrote, "When true love finds true hearts, the bond grows beyond boundaries. Our world revolves around each other, and in every celebration, every festival, and every joy, our love grows deeper and deeper. We just want to live happily in each other's embrace and enjoy every opportunity we can find in life to celebrate what we call companionship. Happy Karwa Chauth Aap Sabhi Ko! I love you, @rockyj1. This gorgeous Chunni is being gifted by my sister-in-law."

Hina and Rocky are currently appearing together on the couple reality show Pati Pani Aur Panga. In past interviews, Hina has often spoken about how Rocky has been her strongest support, especially during her battle with cancer, and he stood by her side throughout.