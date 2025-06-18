Hina Khan Shares A New Husband Appreciation Post For Rocky Jaiswal: "His Everyday Routine"

Hina Khan has shared a husband appreciation post for Rocky Jaiswal. The actress, who is battling cancer, has shared a video of Rocky giving her a foot massage.

Hina has, time and again, thanked the almighty for Rocky Jaiswal, who stood by her side through thick and thin.

In the clip, Rocky Jaiswal is seen giving Hina Khan a foot massage. The text on it read, “Phool dene wala nahi, Phool ki tarah rakhne wala dhoondo.”

Sharing the heartwarming clip, Hina Khan wrote, “Shayad upar waale ne jism ki takleef di, par rooh ka sukoon bhi to diya…His everyday routine.We will heal, yes we will. Mukkamal Shifa InshaAllah. Only Gratitude. Alhamdullilah.”

Hina Khan's friends and industry colleagues were quick to send love and warmest greetings. Actress Rubina Dilaik said, “You deserve all the love.”

Rocky Jaiswal too dropped a comment under the post.

He wrote, “Baby”, and added an eye-rolling emoji. To this, Hina said, “Don't do gussa plzzzz.”

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal got married in an intimate ceremony on June 4, 2025.

Sharing pictures from the magical day, the couple wrote, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings and wishes as wife and husband.”

Hina Khan also shared a video from the wedding day and said, “These are not vows, they are our reality. This is our commitment, this is our belief. This is what makes us HiRo. One Unit, One Goal, One Bond.”

Hina Khan has been bravely fighting her battle with stage 3 breast cancer.