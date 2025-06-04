Hina Khan Gets Married To Longtime Beau Rocky Jaiswal: "Forever Sealed In Love And Law"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Hina Khan shared wedding pictures with Rocky Jaiswal, announcing their marriage on social media. The couple had an intimate wedding, both dressed in pastel ensembles, reflecting minimalistic style. Hina expressed her joy in a heartfelt note about their bond, built over a decade of love.

Hina Khan surprised fans as she shared a series of pictures with her now husband Rocky Jaiswal, earlier today. Sharing a glimpse of her intimate wedding, Hina was the perfect minimalistic bride, wrapped in love.

She penned a heartfelt note to express her joy for their special day. They have been seeing each other for 13 years, and Rocky has stood by her like a steady rock during the actress's cancer recovery.

What's Happening

Hina Khan shared an official update on her social media with a series of wedding pictures with Rocky Jaiswal.

The couple had an intimate wedding, and both of them were styled in pastel ensembles.

Hina's caption read, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, and our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings and wishes as wife and husband."

Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal's Love Story

The lovely couple met on the sets of Hina's hit television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Hina played the lead character Akshara, Rocky was a supervising producer. As friendship turned into romance, they announced their relationship in 2017.

Hina Khan's Latest Projects

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the web series Griha Laxmi. The plot of the show revolves around a fictional village named Betalgadh. It is the tale of a typical housewife whose life flips as she finds herself in the underworld of crime and drugs. She is compelled to indulge in a dangerous game to support her family, which eventually leads her to becoming the queen of the illegal empire.

Hina Khan's Cancer Journey

Hina was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024. The actress has been brave about her illness and only worked towards spreading positivity as she fights the disease.

She has been vocal about her mental and physical health during these tough times. She has undergone chemotherapy and surgery and is currently also on immunotherapy.

In A Nutshell

Hina Khan married her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and shared the news with the world on social media, earlier today. The two had met on the sets of the actress's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and have been together for more than a decade.