Hina Khan On Struggle With Clothes Amid Cancer Battle: 'Nothing Fits But It's OK'

There is no denying that Hina Khan is battling cancer with utter positivity. Last month, the actress shared the news of her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis. Since then, she has been keeping her fans updated about her journey. On Monday, the star opened up about how “nothing” in her closet fits her anymore. She shared a post on her Instagram Stories that read, “Every girl has at least one pair of ‘I'll fit into them one day' jeans in the closet.” In the caption, Hina wrote, “Not just one pair of jeans. These days EVERYTHING in my closet has the same story.. nothing fits. But that's ok.. for now. Good eating habits and a healthy body are more important.”

A few days ago, Hina Khan shared a video in which she can be seen getting ready for her "first work assignment" after her first chemotherapy session. She is getting her makeup done with a wig on her head. In the video, she says, "This is my first shoot after my first chemo session. Nervous, trying to hide stitches as much as we can. Everyone is trying to make an effort. I have put a wig on with fringes. Thoda sa dikh raha hai [it's showing a bit.] Will manage. I am all set for my first shoot. The show must go on. We will fight it. We will keep shooting. We will win."

In her elaborate caption, Hina Khan wrote, "My first work assignment after my diagnosis.. Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life's biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it's okay... you deserve it. However, don't forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it."

Earlier, Hina Khan uploaded a video where she is getting a haircut. In the clip, her mother can be heard crying. Hina consoles her mother and gets a bob cut. Too brave, we must say. “You can hear my mother's wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions,” Hina Khan wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa.