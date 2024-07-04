Hina Khan's Mother Cries As She Cuts Her Hair Amid Cancer Treatment: 'I Choose To Win'

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: HinaKhan)

Television actor Hina Khan, who revealed her cancer diagnosis last week, shared a new update from her spirited journey. On Thursday, Hina Khan shared a new video of cutting her hair ahead of a chemotherapy session. The video features Hina seated in front of a mirror for the haircut. Her mother can be heard wailing inconsolably while Hina tries to cheer her up. Then Hina's stylist gives her the scissors to cut her first lock. After the session, Hina Khan can be heard saying, "It feels nice. I feel liberated." Hina Khan documented her emotions in a long note. She began the note with these words, "You can hear my mother's wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions. To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it's hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you're facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair-your pride, your crown? If you want to win you've got to take some tough decisions."

Hina continued, "And I choose to win. I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn't want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I've realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase."

Hina also mentioned that she is documenting her journey to encourage those who are battling cancer. "Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remain whole. I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it's worth it."

Thanking the special ones who have stood by her in tough times, she wrote, "Also this day couldn't have gone as I hoped without the presence of the people who have taken a vow to support me thru thick and thin.. MY PEOPLE @rockyj1 MOM @heenaladjoshi @manaanmeer @sachinmakeupartist1." Take a look at the post here:

Hina Khan revealed her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post last week. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger." Take a look:

In her previous Instagram entry, Ms Khan wrote that she attended an award show in Mumbai, after which she went for her first chemotherapy session. "I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo," Hina Khan wrote.

Hina Khan rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.