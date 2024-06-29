Hina Khan's New Post A Day After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis: 'This Too Shall Pass'

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Hina Khan, who is best-known for starring in popular TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer and is being treated for it. On her Instagram handle on Friday, Ms Khan, 36, shared a lengthy note in which she said she's "determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease." A day after sharing her health update, Hina Khan posted an Instagram story, in which she wrote a note that read, "This too shall pass." She added the song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh along with her note.

This is what Hina Khan posted:

An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Read Hina Khan's full statement here:

Hina Khan's colleagues from the television industry wished her of a speedy recovery. Bollywood actor and cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry shared a message for the actress and wrote, "Sending you all my love and strength, your my brave one Hina. You are a fighter and I know you will be just fine! you have millions of people wishing the best for you and I will be there Holding your hand right through this." Mahima Chaudhry was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

Hina Khan became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and then Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.