Cancer Survivor Mahima Chaudhry's Message For Hina Khan: 'Sending You All My Love And Strength'

Hina Khan's diagnosis of stage three breast cancer has left her fans and industry colleagues in shock. On Friday, the actress announced the tragic news by posting a note on Instagram. Actress Mahima Chaudhry, who is also a breast cancer survivor, was among the first to comment on the post. She wrote, “Sending you all my love & strength, your my brave one Hina. You are a fighter and I know you will be just fine! you have millions of people wishing the best for you & I will be there Holding your hand right through this,” and added a bunch of red hearts. In 2022, Mahima opened up about her cancer diagnosis on Instagram by resharing a video originally shared by Anupam Kher. The actress is now cancer-free.

Coming back to Hina Khan's Instagram post, in the note, the star wrote, “Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

The actress added, "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings and love. Love, Hina."

In addition to Mahima Chaudhry, many celebrities including Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Disha Parmar, Jennifer Winget, Shivangi Joshi, Sunita Rajwar, Kavita Kaushik, and Ridhima Pandit have extended support to Hina Khan.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa. She shared the screen space with Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal.