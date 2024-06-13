Mouni Roy's Sweet Note to 'Sister' Disha Patani On Her Special Day

Mouni shared this image. (courtesy: MouniRoy)

First, let us take a moment and wish Disha Patani a very happy birthday. The actress turns 31 today. On a special day, actress Mouni Roy shared a montage on Instagram for her “princepesa.” From jaw-dropping fashion moments to a glimpse of Disha's midnight birthday celebration, the video is all things nice. Mouni has also written a heartwarming note for her BFF.

In her message, the actress said how her life has become “way better” with Disha on her side. It read, “Happiest birthday to my happy simple straight forward most beautiful princepesa. Life was very good even before we became friends but it's way better with you in it. This past year with you has been so adventurous and full of laughter and travel. Can't wait to create more fun memories.”

Mouni Roy added, “I pray to god he always blesses with the very best. May you meet your perfect stranger soon. Always be the ninja warrior that you are. Here's to the sister who brings sunshine into my life. More when we speak.. hehe. Ily [I Love you].”

Disha Patani didn't miss the adorable gesture. Replying to the post, the actress said, “My sunshine, life's so much better now being with you, thank you for being you and making me wanting to be a better person. I love you so muchhh. Miss youuu.”

Mouni Roy also shared a stunning picture of Disha Patani on Instagram Stories and said, “Kal kis ka birthday hai??? My baby, Disha Patani.”

Not just that, Mouni Roy has also sent a customised ninja-themed birthday cake for her darling “sister” Disha Patani. As per Disha, “This is the dopest cake ever.” Tagging Mouni, she wrote, “I miss you.”

Disha Patani has also shared a poster of her character “Roxie” from the much-awaited Kalki 2898AD. The post was originally shared by the makers of the film to mark Disha Patani's birthday. “Wishing our Roxie, Disha Patani a very Happy Birthday,” the note read.

Kalki 2898AD, by Nag Ashwin, also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.