Abhishek Bachchan's Shout Out To Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: 'Mind Blowing'

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Abhishek Bachchan is his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's biggest cheerleader. On Monday, the actor uploaded a poster to give a shout-out to the trailer release of his father's upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. In the mythological sci-fi project directed by Nag Ashwin, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Ashwatthama, son of Dronacharya. In the poster shared by Abhishek, we can see an intense showdown between a man and a group of people. The text on top of the poster read, “Trailer out now.” In his caption, the actor described the trailer as “mindblowing!!!!” He also tagged the cast of the film including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Nag Ashwin, and the production house Vyjayanthi Movies.

In case you missed it, the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD is no less than a visual feast. It kicks off in a dystopian Kaashi, known as the last city on Earth, where people are desperately looking for basic needs like water, food, and shelter. The city is ruled by a king (Saswata Chatterjee), who has his eyes set on a pregnant woman (Deepika Padukone).

Amitabh Bachchan, playing Ashwatthama, tells Deepika Padukone's character that she is carrying something divine in her belly, which the king desires. Enter Prabhas as Bhairava who claims that he never loses a fight. But will he be able to get a hold of this pregnant woman? The trailer also features Kamal Haasan in a never-before-seen avatar.

Check out the trailer below:

Kalki 2898 AD will hit the big screens on June 27. The film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The movie is backed by C Aswini Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.