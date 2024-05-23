Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Partner In Crime Bujji Is... Drum Roll... AI-Powered Car

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: YouTube)

Prabhas fans, rejoice! The makers of Kalki 2898 AD have dropped an update about the film in the form of a brand-new teaser. The teaser is dedicated to Bujji, one of Prabhas aka Bhairava's closest allies. The twist is that Bujji is, in fact, an AI-powered vehicle that assists Prabhas in his many endeavours in the film. The minute-long video offers us an extensive glimpse into the fun banter between Prabhas and Bujji, his fiery, sarcastic AI-powered machine. Visuals of Bujji will bring to mind memories of Batman's famous Batmobile and Iron Man's Jarvis, but once Bujji begins to talk you understand that this machine is truly one of a kind.

The teaser has Bujji speaking in six languages – English, Hindu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and features Bhairava, for the most part, attempting to convince Bujji to back his tactics on the battlefield. Bujji obliges, of course, but not without directing some witty barbs at Bhairava. From telling Bhairava that his plans are impossible to execute to reminding him that his shoes are his responsibility to charge, Bujji is not holding back on the sarcasm and no-nonsense vibe. At one point, Bhairava requests Bujji not to be so pessimistic. “Just one day, today, just be positive,” he requests Bujji. Pat comes Bujji's reply, “No, let's go back.”

However, the teaser shows that Bujji has always got Bhairava's back. The clip ends with Bhairava declaring, “Love you Bujji,” Bujji's response? “It's ok.”

The teaser was shared on various social media platforms and fans were quick to guess that actress Keerthy Suresh has voiced Bujji. Keerthy Suresh's addition to the film's cast – albeit as Bujji's voice – will be her second collaboration with director Nag Ashwin. FYI: Keerthy Suresh got her most career-defining role in Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin, who has also helmedKalki 2898 AD. She also won a National Award for her role as legendary actress Savitri in the biographical drama.

Check out the teaser here:

The teaser was launched in style, with Prabhas dressed as his character. Sharing stills, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house backing the film, wrote: “Rebel Star @actorprabhas at BUJJI x BHAIRAVA event.”

Check out the images here:

Ahead of the teaser launch, Prabhas had shared a rather cryptic post on Instagram about the arrival of 'someone special' in his life. The note read, "Darlings!! Finally someone very special is about to enter our life. Please wait. " Read all about it here.

As per the teaser, Kalki 2898 AD will be released on June 27, 2024. The film also features Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, among others.