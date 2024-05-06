Rana Daggubati On Friend Prabhas' Upcoming Film Kalki 2898 AD: 'Have Been Waiting For An Avengers Moment'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Dum Maro Dum star Rana Daggubati, in a recent podcast with Vamshi Kurapati for his YouTube channel Raw Talks With VK, hailed his Baahubali co-star Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD as one that "everyone in the world will connect to." Rana Daggubati, who is not a part of the film said, "The next big moment is Kalki. Nag Ashwin is a very dear friend. Not just India and the Indian diaspora but everyone in the world will connect to Kalki. For a long time, I have been waiting for an Avengers moment from our side. That's what has excited me to be part of it.”

Rana Daggubati had previously accompanied the Kalki 2898 AD Team to the San Diego Comic-Con. The official page of Vyjayanthi Movies had shared several photos of Rana Daggubati with the film's cast at Los Angeles. Sharing an image of the "men" with their backs to the camera, the official page of Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "The men have landed in the USA 🇺🇸. See you in San Diego on July 20th." For those seeking context, Prabhas is a part of the stellar cast of Nag Ashwin's Project K alongside Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and others. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati played the role of brothers in the blockbuster Baahubali series.

Last week, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared new posters to announce the movie's release date. The posters featured Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas. "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024,” read the note. Originally, Kalki 2898 AD was slated for release on May 9.

Coming back to Rana Daggubati, the actor will next feature in Vettaiyan. Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and others play pivotal characters in the Tamil action-drama.