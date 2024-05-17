Prabhas' Cryptic Note About 'Special Someone' Is Making The Internet Curious

Prabhas pictured at an event.

Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. Earlier today (May 17), Prabhas shared a cryptic note on his Instagram story. His note hinted at the arrival of 'someone special' in his life. The note read, "Darlings!! Finally someone very special is about to enter our life. Please wait.” The post set social media abuzz, with many speculating if it is related to Prabhas' marriage plans. Some fans also think that it is about the actor's future projects. Some reports also indicate that the 44-year-old actor might unveil something related to the upcoming sci-fi film as part of its promotional campaign.

A fan commented on X (formerly Twitter), "Is he going to marry???". A social media user wrote, "He is getting married i think."

Getting married — Prabhas (@saisaaho45) May 17, 2024

Is he going to marry??? — 𝐍𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐲 (@PrabhasNepal) May 17, 2024

While a comment read, "Bhairava is about to enter our life." Another one wrote, "It's about Kalki 2898 AD promotions."

Bhairava is about to enter our life. — 𝑼𝒕𝒌𝒂𝒓𝒔𝒉 (@OfflPrabhas) May 17, 2024

Earlier this month, the film's production house Vyjayanthi Films dropped a new poster featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in never-seen-before avatars. Initially scheduled to release on May 9, the film will now hit theatres on June 27 this year. Announcing the release date, the makers wrote, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024." Take a look at the post below.

Kalki 2898 AD features a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The mythology-inspired sci-fi film is directed by Nag Ashwin. Backed by Aswini Dutt, Kalki 2898 AD will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film will hit theatres on June 27