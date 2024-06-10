Kalki 2898 - AD Trailer: Prabhas vs Amitabh Bachchan - The Battle Begins. Bonus - Deepika Padukone

Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Get ready for the "greatest battle" of the year - Prabhas vs Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Aswhin's Kalki 2898 - AD. The makers of the film dropped the much-awaited trailer on Monday and needless to say, it's a visual extravaganza with AI cars and 3D effects dominating the screen. The teaser begins with a city of Kaashi in a dystopian world. It is called the last city of the world. Helpless people from far-off lands are trying to reach the city in search of water, food and shelter. The city is governed by a king (played by Saswata Chatterjee) who has an eye on a pregnant woman (played by Deepika Padukone). Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the character of Ashwatthama, says to Deepika Padukone that she is carrying a god in her womb. How will the king get hold of the pregnant woman who is carrying his nemesis in the womb? Prabhas AKA Bhairava is deployed who proudly says that he never loses a battle. Will Bhairava keep his words? Or will he face Ashwatthama as a challenge? The answer is - the battle begins.

Don't miss Kamal Haasan in an almost unrecognisable avatar at the end of the trailer. Disha Patani also plays a pivotal role in the film. Take a look at the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, Prabhas wrote, "The Future Unveiled... #Kalki2898AD Trailer is Here! See you in theatres on June 27th, 2024." Take a look:

Sharing the trailer Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Yes indeed the Battle begins now .."Yes indeed the Battle begins now .." Take a look:

The film's teaser was released at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last year. Kalki 2898 - AD is directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.