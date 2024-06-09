On Deepika Padukone's Kalki New Poster, Ranveer Singh Wrote, 'Stunner'

Deepika shared this image. (courtesy: DeepikaPadukone)

Ahead of the trailer release of Kalki 2898 - AD, the makers released a new poster featuring Deepika Padukone. In the poster shared, Deepika can be seen wearing a rugged outfit. She can be seen sporting an intense look. Sharing the poster, Deepika Padukone wrote in the caption, "The hope begins with her." The comments section was filled with compliments. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Boom (fire emoji) stunner!" Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "W-O-W". Casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, "Love." Kalki 2898 - AD boasts of a stellar cast and it showcases a dystopian world and Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan represent the forces that unite to end the darkness of the world. Take a look at the post here:

The film is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. A poster of the film was shared on social media earlier this year and it featured Deepika, Prabhas and Big B together. What's not to like? The caption on the poster read, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024."

Kalki 2898 - AD is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy with a collab post with Ranveer Singh. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September. Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.