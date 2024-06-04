Viral: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Spotted Shopping In This Unseen Pic

Image shared on reddit. (courtesy: reddit)

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is spending quality time with family members. A day after she was spotted having dinner with husband Ranveer Singh, mother Ujjala Padukone, father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, an unseen photo of her went viral. In the picture shared on Reddit, Deepika Padukone was spotted shopping in a luxury store. In the picture, Deepika can be seen wearing an oversized coat. She can be seen keeping her hair tied in a ponytail. Sharing the picture on reddit, a user wrote, "Deepika Padukone spotted at the Louis Vuitton store."

The picture drew comments from the Internet. A user wrote, "She's probably looking at their baby collection or there for a fitting of some kind. i also feel like she's in that phase of her life right now where she's just enjoying the motions of being. i remember a time when she'd be in and out of the airport every other day and filming 2-3 movies at a time." Another comment read, "Only DP can look like this while wearing that." Another comment read, "She looks beautiful like always. Buri nazar wale Tera moonh kala."

ICYMI, here are the pictures from last night in which Deepika sported a check ensemble for the dinner night.

Prior to that, Deepika Padukone went to dinner dates with mother and family members just a couple of days ago. Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy with a collab post with Ranveer Singh. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hasaan starrer Kalki 2898 AD.