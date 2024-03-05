Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Sing Omung Kumar's Ek Minute Title Track

Omung Kumar shared this picture. (courtesy: OmungKumar)

Director Omung Kumar, who shot to fame after hosting the 90 game show Ek Minute, shared a BTS video featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh where Ranveer can be seen singing the title song of the show with much enthusiasm. Omung Kumar, who directed the film Mary Kom, also revealed to Deepika and Ranveer that his wife (then wife-to-be) also featured in the song. In the video, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen twinning in white. Ranveer can be seen reciting the song almost perfectly. Omung Kumar wrote a long note that read, "Who remembers EK MINUTE title track of my game show from 1993!! Well @ranveersingh and @deepikapadukone remember it... and how nice of them to sing it for me. Memories of childhood don't die so fast. The title track was so famous that everyone still remembers it... feel so good. In that title track there was a sequence where I had to garland a girl and that was my wife to be @vanitagarudkumar #tarunchopra #adibcontractor @zeetv" Take a look at the video:

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were pictured at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night. They were twinning in white. The couple were greeted with flowers and sweets by the paparazzi and fans stationed over there. "How sweet," exclaimed mom-to-be Deepika Padukone as a fan gave her and Ranveer flowers. "Congratulations," said a paparazzo. "Badhaai ho," another one added. "Kuchh meetha ho jaye," another paparazzo added. The couple thanked the fans for showing such love. Take a look at the video here:

Deepika and Ranveer shared a collab post to announce that their first child is arriving in September. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple have also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. They also shared screen space in Cirkus song Current Laga Re. They will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.