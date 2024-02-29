Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Twin In White In First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement

Soon-to-be- parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the airport

Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh thrilled fans on Thursday morning by announcing the news of them welcoming their first child in September. Hours after, the Ram-Leela co-stars were spotted at the airport as they flew out of Mumbai. The duo, who were seen twinning in white, were greeted by the paparazzi with flowers and cake. The paparazzi were also heard congratulating the couple as they entered the airport. Ranveer Singh was also seen holding mom-to-be Deepika Padukone's hand as they evaded the crowd to enter the airport. Deepika looked radiant in a white dress, which she teamed with a white sweater. Her husband Ranveer complemented her in an all white ensemble.

Take a look at some pictures from the airport:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced on Thursday that they are expecting their first child. The couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child in September. The couple shared a simple post with the due date - September 2024 - and baby-related icons. The comments thread on Deepika's post exploded instantly. From Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood celebs extended wishes for the parents.

See the post here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in 2018 after dating for a few years. They had a destination wedding in Italy followed by receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The actors have co-starred in films like Goliyon Ka Raasleela Ram-Leela,Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They recently appeared together in a much-discussed episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan.